FS attends economic forum in Tianjin

Financial Secretary Paul Chan attended the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2018, also known as the Summer Davos forum, in Tianjin today.

Speaking at a session on China's bay area economy, Mr Chan said the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area has great development potential, given its enormous economic scale, its advanced manufacturing base, and the many leading innovation and technology enterprises it houses.

He added that Hong Kong, being the international financial centre as well as the most cosmopolitan city and offering the best professional services in the bay area, can become the premier listing and fund-raising location for mainland enterprises.

Hong Kong will also seize the opportunity and complement other cities in the bay area in building an international I&T hub that draws talents, research and development institutes and enterprises, he said.

Before attending the event, Mr Chan met the European Commission Vice-President for the Euro & Social Dialogue, also in charge of Financial Stability, Financial Services & Capital Markets Union Valdis Dombrovskis.

Mr Chan pointed out Hong Kong's commitment to developing financial technology as well as I&T.

He said that given its strength and strategic location, Hong Kong will play an important role in the bay area, and encouraged overseas enterprises to leverage on the city to explore the vast business opportunities offered by the bay area.

Joined by the Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang, Mr Chan also met the Vice Mayor of Tianjin Municipality Zhao Haishan to exchange views on forging closer collaboration between Hong Kong and Tianjin.