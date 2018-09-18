Improvements seen in student diet

The Department of Health today said the results of the Survey on Healthy Lifestyle of Preschool Students 2016-17 were satisfactory.

The survey interviewed 380 schools and 3,639 parents of lower class students between November 2016 and March 2017 to assess the diets and physical activity of preschool students during and after school.

The findings showed that lower class students of full-day classes at kindergartens and child care centres had been served an average of 1.2 servings of fruit, two servings of vegetables and 3.1 glasses of water.

They conducted an average of 120 minutes of physical activity per day.

Announcing the survey results today, Assistant Director of Health Dr Anne Fung said kindergartens and child care centres provided fewer instant drinks, not including milk formula, and used food as rewards for preschool students less frequently, when compared with a similar survey in 2013.

However, more than half of the interviewed kindergartens and child care centres still provided full-cream or sweetened dairy products for their students, Dr Fung said.

The survey found 51% provided instant drinks, not including milk formula, which is a drop of 16 per cent compared to the 2013 survey and 45% of staff members had used food such as biscuits, cookies, sweets and chocolate as rewards, a drop of 19 per cent compared to the survey in 2013.

To reduce the sugar intake of preschool students, the department has launched the Healthy Drinks at School Charter.

More than 300 kindergartens and child care centres have signed the charter pledging to encourage children to drink water and to make healthy drinks available to them.

