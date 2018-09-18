Unemployment stays at 2.8%

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 2.8% in the June - August period, unchanged from May - July, the Census & Statistics Department said today.

The underemployment rate stood at 1.1% for the period, unchanged from May – July.

Total employment rose by 9,700 to 3,882,400 in the June - August period while the labour force increased by 12,400 to 3,999,800.

The number of unemployed people increased by 2,700 to 117,400 and the number of underemployed people went up by 1,400 to 45,500.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong said the unemployment situation improved across most major service sectors, particularly in the information and communications, accommodation services, and retail sectors.

"While labour market conditions will likely remain favourable in the near term, the Government will stay vigilant as to how developments in the external environment will affect the local labour market going forward.”