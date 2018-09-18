National Day fireworks set

A fireworks display will be held over Victoria Harbour on October 1 to celebrate the 69th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 40th anniversary of the reform and opening up of the country.

Divided into eight scenes, the 23-minute extravaganza, co-ordinated by the Home Affairs Bureau, will start at 9pm with a total of 31,888 firing shells to be discharged from four barges.

Highlights include fireworks in the shape of hearts and smiley faces to symbolise the Chinese Dream.

A ring-shaped firework display will also symbolise the people’s solidarity in building a better Hong Kong.