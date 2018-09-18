14.83m travellers forecasted

The Immigration Department today said about 14.83 million passengers are expected to pass through sea, land and air control points during the National Day and Mid-Autumn festive periods.

The department said it will boost manpower at its control points from September 21 to 25 and September 28 to October 7.

Lo Wu will be the busiest control point. It will handle an estimated daily average of 253,000 passengers during the periods.

The department, along with Police, the Customs & Excise Department and the Mass Transit Railway Corporation will set up a joint command centre at the control point. It will also closely communicate with mainland frontier inspection authorities.

It advised land boundary passengers to plan their trips in advance and avoid travelling during busy periods.

They should also monitor radio and TV broadcasts for traffic conditions.

Expected peak times at boundary control points are available on the department's website.

Hong Kong residents travelling outside the city who require assistance can call the department’s hotline (852) 1868.