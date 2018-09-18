Classes to resume on Sept 19

The Education Bureau has announced classes will resume on September 19.

The bureau said schools are generally ready after the cleaning and repair works of their premises and facilities in the past two days.

If individual schools need to continue their class suspension tomorrow, they may proceed after consulting the respective District School Development Sections or Joint Office for Kindergartens & Child Care Centres.

These schools are also required to inform staff, parents, students and relevant parties of the decision and related arrangements as soon as possible.

Schools should also make arrangements for the students' learning needs during the extended class suspension period.

Parents may let their children stay at home if the road and traffic conditions in the vicinity have yet to return to normal.

Schools should exercise discretion in handling students who are late for school because of traffic problems and those who are absent, and such students should not be penalised.