Measures to tackle trade dispute

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today said the Government will launch measures to help small and medium enterprises in Hong Kong cope with the trade dispute between the Mainland and the US.

Speaking to the press ahead of an Executive Council meeting, Mrs Lam noted the US has announced another list of tariffs and said Hong Kong, as a member of the World Trade Organization, opposes trade protectionism.

She said Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau has met representatives of chambers of commerce six times to discuss the possible impact of the trade dispute on the city.

The Commerce & Economic Development Bureau will roll out measures to help facilitate financing for SMEs, she added.