Typhoon measures to be reviewed

Chief Executive Carrie Lam says the Government will review the arrangements for coping with major typhoons like Mangkhut.

Speaking ahead of the Executive Council meeting today, Mrs Lam said the Government had done all it could to respond to the typhoon and tried very hard to restore the city to normal as quickly as possible.

"But the magnitude of this typhoon was huge and the impact was very serious, so the disruptions to public transport, especially the East Rail and the franchised bus services are very serious.”

Responding to calls for the Government to declare a day off for workers in the aftermath of the typhoon, Mrs Lam noted there was no mechanism in place that would allow it to do so.



She added there was no method for the Government to assess the legal or economic consequences such a decision would have on different sectors.

Mrs Lam said she had urged employers to adopt a flexible arrangement for employees who had difficulties travelling to work.

“I have personally made repeated appeals to employers that this is the sort of situation that we need more understanding, accommodation and mutual support.

“So, for individuals who have difficulties in going back to work because of the traffic disruptions, the employers should express understanding, and as I have said, yesterday I received feedback from many employer associations and sector representatives that they are exercising that flexibility in order to accommodate the difficulties faced by the employees in travelling to work."