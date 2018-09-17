FS visits Beijing, Tianjin

Financial Secretary Paul Chan (left) meets Commissioner of the State Administration of Taxation Wang Jun in Beijing.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan called on Commissioner of the State Administration of Taxation Wang Jun in Beijing today to exchange views on tax matters.

They discussed issues including Hong Kong people's concern that following the amendment of the Mainland law on personal income tax, Hong Kong residents who have resided in the Mainland for a total of 183 days in a tax year while receiving an income either from the Mainland or abroad should pay Mainland personal income tax.

In consideration of Hong Kong residents' special circumstances, both sides agreed to actively explore ways of addressing the issue and to discuss the arrangements in detail.

In the evening, Mr Chan headed to Tianjin ahead of the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2018, also known as the Summer Davos forum, tomorrow.



Upon arrival, he dined with Hong Kong start-up enterprise representatives who will also be attending the forum.