Main road clearance a priority

Around 650 government staff are clearing the roads in different districts and aim to have the main roads cleared by 5am tomorrow.

Briefing the media on the traffic and public transport situation in the aftermath of the typhoon, Commissioner for Transport Mable Chan added some roads in the New Territories, including San Tin Highway, Hiram’s Highway, Sai Sha Road and Sha Tau Kok Road would need more time to clear.

Out of the city’s 600 bus routes, 120 have resumed so far, while for minibuses, around 600 of the 650 routes are in service.

Ms Chan said there are a number of rail line sections that have been affected by fallen trees or debris, and the Government has asked the Mass Transit Railway Corporation to improve its crowd management measures as commuters return to work.

“Given the circumstances, the MTR Corporation Limited has made the effort to try to maintain a single track operation to facilitate commuters living in the New Territories to use the rail to travel to the urban areas.

“We know that there should be areas that need to be improved and in fact, we have contacted the corporation earlier today, to demand them to take extra efforts to improve and step up the crowd control measures, both in the stations, as well as the platforms.”

She added the department will monitor the city’s traffic and public transport situation through real-time traffic detection equipment.