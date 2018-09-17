Class suspension to continue

The Education Bureau has announced a class suspension for all schools on September 18.

The bureau said Typhoon Mangkhut has caused varying degrees of impact on schools and some of them need time to clean up and repair their premises and facilities.

Public transport services have yet to be fully resumed, it added.

Schools should keep their premises open under safe conditions and arrange staff to take care of students who have a genuine need to return to school.

Parents should consider factors, such as their home situation, road conditions in the vicinity and the care that their children need when deciding whether to send them to school.