CE opens education conference

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (centre) and Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung (first left) officiate at the opening ceremony of the Hong Kong Qualifications Framework International Conference 2018.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam opened the Hong Kong Qualifications Framework International Conference 2018 today.

Organised by the Education Bureau and co-orgainsed by the Hong Kong Council for Accreditation of Academic & Vocational Qualifications with the support of other organisations, the two-day event is being attended by more than 200 government officials as well as education policymakers and practitioners from around the world.



It is one of the major events in celebration of the Hong Kong Qualifications Framework's 10th anniversary.





Participants discussed the global trends and issues including developing qualifications frameworks, promoting dialogue among places with advanced qualifications framework systems, as well as examining the role of such frameworks in evolving vocational and education training systems.

Addressing the conference, Mrs Lam noted the Government has injected $1.2 billion into the Qualifications Framework Fund to strengthen its development, enhance recognition of qualifications for various industries and provide youngsters with quality-assured pathways for further studies and career development.

“I am confident that the Hong Kong Qualifications Framework will continue to play its part in equipping our youth with the knowledge and skills to realise their potential, and keeping Hong Kong competitive in this fast-changing world,” she said.

In his keynote speech, Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung said over the last decade the bureau has built a solid infrastructure for a quality qualifications system which supports progression and fosters recognition.

More and more organisations, institutions and employers recognise the importance of the HKQF and adopt it in their recruitment, training, promotion and student admission, he added.

The bureau established the Hong Kong Qualifications Framework in 2008 to provide a platform to encourage and facilitate lifelong learning, to enhance the capability and competitiveness of Hong Kong's workforce.