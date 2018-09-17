Relief work immediately underway

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said as Super Typhoon Mangkhut was moving away from Hong Kong, the Government started the relief work.

Speaking to the media this morning, Mrs Lam again thanked all personnel who provided rescue and emergency services, and maintained necessary public services during the typhoon.

She reiterated the Government is fully committed to performing the relief work to return the city to normal as soon possible.

Mrs Lam noted traffic is the major problem as many roads have been blocked by fallen trees and objects, which may not be cleared by today.

She added civil servants who have difficulties returning to work due to transport issues should call their supervisor.

The chief executive urged other employers to follow suit and adopt a flexible arrangement for employees who might be late or absent from work today.