CE lauds typhoon effort

Chief Executive Carrie Lam has expressed her gratitude to personnel who provided rescue and emergency services, handled emergencies and maintained necessary public services during Super Typhoon Mangkhut.

"All personnel of disciplinary forces, various auxiliary services, the Hong Kong Observatory, all relevant departments as well as organisations and contractors which provide public services stayed committed to their work during inclement weather.

“Whether in the front line, back office or on standby to handle various emergencies, they served members of the public, protected their lives and property, and ensured public safety with professionalism and selflessness.

“Members of the press also discharged their duties well by providing the latest updates on the typhoon and reported the latest situation on the streets to members of the public. I, on behalf of the people of Hong Kong, would like to express to them heartfelt thanks."

Mrs Lam noted Mangkhut rendered more than 200 people, including rescue personnel, injured and caused more than 60 flooding cases, damaging a number of homes, shops and buildings, and affected the electricity and water supply in some places.

She expressed her sympathy to all those affected and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The chief executive said the Government immediately proceeded with the recovery work to resume the city's operation and people's daily life to normal as soon as possible.

As the damage caused by Mangkhut is severe and extensive, the cleaning and relief work has already commenced, and will be carried out in order of priority.

The Government said due to the challenging nature of the work, members of the public may continue to experience some inconvenience and appealed to residents for their understanding and co-operation.

Mrs Lam also called on employers to show understanding and flexibility in handling staff who have practical difficulties in resuming work.

People are also advised to pay attention to the latest announcements by government departments and relevant organisations, and to contact the Police or call government hotline 1823 for assistance or enquiries.