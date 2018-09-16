Classes to be suspended on Sept 17

The Education Bureau today announced a class suspension for all schools on September 17.

The bureau said Severe Typhoon Mangkhut has brought about frequent strong winds and heavy rain, which have adversely affected Hong Kong.

Considering that it takes time to clean and repair community facilities and the need to ensure student safety, it said the suspension will take place regardless of any Tropical Cyclone Signal or Rainstorm Warning Signal that may still be in force.

Schools should keep their premises open under safe conditions and arrange staff members to take care of students who have a genuine need to return to school, it added.

Parents should also consider factors, such as their home conditions, road conditions in the vicinity, the weather in the local district and the care that their children need when deciding whether to send them to school.