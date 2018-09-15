Lau Kong-wah continues Kazakh trip

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah today met the Vice Mayor of Almaty Arman Kyrykbayev in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Mr Lau exchanged views with Mr Kyrykbayev on strengthening co-operation between the two places and visited cultural and sports facilities in Almaty.

He will attend a concert tonight jointly presented by the two places where young Hong Kong musicians who play Chinese and Western Music will perform alongside renowned Kazakhstan musical ensembles including the State Academic Symphony Orchestra of Kazakhstan.

The performing groups will showcase the characteristics of Hong Kong and Kazakhstan music under a theme of transcending the boundaries of time and space.

Tomorrow, Mr Lau will attend the opening ceremony of the Alma Fest, a traditional celebration when people participate in cultural and recreational activities.