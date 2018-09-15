Typhoon emergency centre activated

With Super Typhoon Mangkhut approaching Hong Kong, the Security Bureau today activated the Emergency Monitoring & Support Centre.

The centre was activated after the Strong Wind Signal No. 3 was issued at 4.20pm to co-ordinate the preparatory work and resources across various departments.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung and Secretary for Security John Lee visited the centre and were briefed on the measures in place.

All government departments have fully activated their emergency plans to deal with possible threats brought by the typhoon, the bureau added.