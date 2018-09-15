KS Wong concludes US visit

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong speaks about Hong Kong’s experience in mitigating climate change at the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong continued to participate in the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco today.

Mr Wong took part in the “Fast Mitigation: Super-pollutant Solutions to Cut the Rate of Warming in Half” session where he spoke about Hong Kong’s experience in mitigating climate change.

He said Hong Kong was the first city in Asia to mandate a fuel switching requirement for ocean-going vessels while at berth, adding such initiatives can help improve air quality and lessen climate change.

Mr Wong will return to Hong Kong tonight.