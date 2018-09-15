HK prepared for typhoon: CS

The Government has made full preparations for Super Typhoon Mangkhut to minimise its impact on Hong Kong.

Speaking to the media today, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said Secretary for Security John Lee has held two inter-departmental meetings in preparation for the typhoon.

He added the Emergency Monitoring & Support Centre monitors the situation after the issuance of the Strong Wind Signal No. 3 and that precautionary measures have been taken at low-lying areas which are prone to serious flooding.

Mr Cheung also reminded people to take precautionary measures, such as applying tape on windows and to seek help from the Government when necessary.