Tai O emergency centre activated

The Islands District Office today activated an emergency co-ordination centre at the Tai O Rural Committee Office, in response to the approach of Super Typhoon Mangkhut.

Jointly set up by the Islands District Office, the Fire Services Department, the Police, the Social Welfare Department, other government departments concerned and relevant non-governmental organisations, the centre will co-ordinate any necessary evacuation, rescue and emergency relief efforts for Tai O.

Meanwhile, the Home Affairs Department has set up a round-the-clock hotline 2835 1473 for public enquiries on the typhoon.