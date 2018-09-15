Visitor landing page launched

The Tourism Commission today launched the new Visit Hong Kong website.

It is aimed at people who have just arrived in Hong Kong to help them access tourism information with mobile devices.

The one-stop platform provides useful tourist information on items including terminal facilities, events, festivals and attractions, transportation, shopping, dining, hotels and promotional offers to assist visitors in planning their itineraries.

Tourists arriving at Hong Kong International Airport can click on the link provided through the free Wi-Fi services to visit the landing page.

The page uses a clear and simple design in displaying tourist information and provides a function for tourists to share content through social media platforms, the commission said.

It also adopts a responsive web design which enables an automatic adjustment of page size and content on mobile phones and tablets for a smoother browsing experience.

The landing page will be extended to other control points including the soon-to-be-commissioned West Kowloon Station of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link and Hong Kong Boundary Crossing Facilities of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, it added.