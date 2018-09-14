Nicholas Yang to visit Beijing

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang will leave for Beijing tomorrow for the World Conference on Science Literacy.

The inaugural conference will be held at the China National Convention Centre from September 17 to 19.

Mr Yang will attend the opening session and forums on the first day of the conference.

He will then head to Tianjin in the afternoon on the same day to join the Financial Secretary for the 2018 Summer Davos Forum.

Mr Yang will return to Hong Kong in the evening on September 19.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau will be Acting Secretary for Innovation & Technology during Mr Yang’s absence.