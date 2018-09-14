CE meets economic forum founder

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (right) welcomes Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum Prof Klaus Schwab.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam met Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum Prof Klaus Schwab at Government House today.

She hosted a lunch to welcome him to Hong Kong.

She said the forum, established more than 40 years ago, fosters collaboration and international initiatives and has become an important platform for promoting global co-operation.

While attending the forum’s annual meeting in her capacity as Chief Executive for the first time earlier this year, Mrs Lam met and exchanged views with leaders as well as members of political and business sectors of various economies.

She said she benefited enormously from attending the forum and looks forward to going there again next year to strengthen Hong Kong’s external relations.

Mrs Lam also said she was pleased to learn that Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Limited, the Airport Authority and the Mass Transit Railway Corporation have recently joined the forum as partners.