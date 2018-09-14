Officials to join Beijing study group

Under Secretaries, Political Assistants and Policy Innovation & Co-ordination Office members will join a study programme of the Chinese Academy of Governance in Beijing from September 17 to 22.

Director of the Chief Executive's Office Chan Kwok-ki will lead the study group and join the activities of the study programme in the first two days.

In a statement, a Government spokesman said the administration has all along been organising various forms of training on national affairs for middle-ranking and senior officials, including partnering with Mainland institutions to host study programmes on national affairs.

The spokesman said the programmes can enhance officials' understanding of the country’s political, economic, social and cultural policies and developments.

The study group also includes young people recruited by the Policy Innovation & Co-ordination Office.

In her Policy Address last year, Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced the establishment of the office to take charge of policy research and innovation, co-ordination across bureaus and departments, and the recruitment of young people who aspire to be engaged in policy and projects.