Ovitrap index drops

The monthly ovitrap index for August dropped to 7.3% from 15.7% in July, the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department said today.

Among the 57 areas surveyed last month, only the Yau Tong index exceeded the alert level of 20%, reaching 34.7%.

For port areas, the monthly index also fell from 2.7% in July to 2.2%.

The department began the third phase of the citywide anti-mosquito campaign in mid-August and enhanced operations to focus on eradicating adult mosquitoes.

It attributed the drop in August’s index to these operations.

As of September 9, the department had instituted 155 prosecutions for mosquito breeding found in relevant premises.

The department said though there was a decrease in the ovitrap index, the mosquito infestation was still slightly more extensive in the areas surveyed.

In light of the 29 local dengue fever cases recorded so far this year, it urged the public to remain vigilant and maintain mosquito prevention and control measures.

