Emergency typhoon plans in place

With the approach of Super Typhoon Mangkhut, the Government convened a second inter-departmental meeting to review the contingency plans for the storm.



Secretary for Security John Lee and representatives from relevant departments held a joint press conference today on the preparatory work being done to cope with the super typhoon.

Mr Lee urged the public to prepare for the worst.



“This is a super typhoon, which is going to come very fast. So the usual time that the public may have experienced in other typhoon occasions, may be quite different. So there will be very short time from typhoon number 3 to go up to number 8.

“And whether it will go up to even higher, of course we should pay more attention to, but the important advice is, the precaution measures should be taken as if this is the highest level.”

District Offices are working with the Drainage Services Department on preparing black spots and low-lying areas for potential flooding.

Village representatives in flood prone areas have also been given advanced notice and precautionary measures by district officers.

Kwun Tong and Islands District Office staff visited Lei Yue Mun, Tai O and other outlying islands to urge residents to take precautions against the typhoon, and move to a safe place or temporary shelters.

The Islands District Office will also arrange for coaches to evacuate Tai O residents to nearby temporary shelters and provide any assistance they may need.

Mr Lee urged the public to stay indoors during the storm.