HK prepared for typhoon

The Government has made all the necessary preparations for the approach of Super Typhoon Mangkhut, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said today.





Mrs Lam said those preparations include "mobilising all the relevant departments to take precautionary measures, it also includes that during the typhoon, we need to be able to respond effectively in order to mitigate any damage or any loss of life and injuries.

"The third prong of our strategy is, after the typhoon, I also have given the instruction that we should restore the city back to its normal state as soon as possible."





To minimise the typhoon's impact, measures have been taken including the installation of flood barriers at black spots and low-lying areas which are prone to serious flooding.

The Emergency Monitoring & Support Centre will be activated and 48 temporary shelters will be opened once the Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 3 is issued.

The Home Affairs Department will arrange for coaches to transport Tai O residents to nearby temporary shelters.

Mrs Lam urged people to stay alert, take all precautionary measures, stay in a safe place and not engage in water sports during the typhoon.