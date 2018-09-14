KS Wong tours US green facilities

Mr Wong tours the Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco to view its green building features.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong (first left) participates in the Global Climate Action Summit’s opening plenary in San Francisco.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong has attended the Global Climate Action Summit's opening plenary in San Francisco and visited the city's green facilities.

The summit was co-organised by the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group and the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate & Energy.

Global political and business leaders as well as different stakeholders discussed the benefits of delivering a clean energy economy and the urgent need to address climate change's impact on human life and prosperity.

Mr Wong then visited the Facebook Headquarters where he met the company’s Director of Sustainability Edward Palmieri and Strategic Initiatives Manager Chaya Nayak to understand more about its sustainable development initiatives and Facebook's leading role during natural disasters and other crises.

The environment chief also viewed the green building features of the Salesforce Transit Center, a newly opened intermodal transit station for bus and rail services.

The building was awarded the US Green Building Council's LEED (Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design) gold rating.