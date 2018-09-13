Typhoon measures boosted

The Home Affairs Department said it has prepared for the approach of Super Typhoon Mangkhut.

The department’s emergency hotline 2835 1473 will be activated to handle public enquiries on the tropical cyclone after Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 1 is issued.

A total of 48 temporary shelters will be open for people in need after Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 3 is issued.

District Offices will pay close attention to black spots and low-lying areas which may have serious flooding, and will take precautionary measures with the Drainage Services Department.

They have contacted village representatives in some flood prone areas for early alert and support on precautionary measures.

In particular, staff of Kwun Tong and Islands District Offices will visit Lei Yue Mun, Tai O and some outlying islands to urge residents to take precautions against the typhoon, and move to a safe place or temporary shelters.

The Islands District Office will arrange for coaches to transport residents in Tai O to nearby temporary shelters this Saturday, and will provide appropriate assistance to residents.

The department has also issued letters to property management associations appealing to all property management companies and residents to take precautions against the typhoon.