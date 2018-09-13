Paul Chan visits tech firms in Huizhou

Financial Secretary Paul Chan (left) visits a Hong Kong enterprise specialising in manufacturing cover glass for mobile phones and watches during a visit to Huizhou.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan visited enterprises in Huizhou today to learn about the latest developments in the technology industry.

Mr Chan, accompanied by Huizhou Deputy Mayor Yu Jinfu, stopped by two Hong Kong enterprises to learn about their successful experience in developing new technologies and promoting the development of advanced manufacturing.

They specialise in alloy die casting and plastic mould injection, and manufacturing cover glass for mobile phones and watches.

Mr Chan also discussed the opportunities of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area with the companies’ management.

In the afternoon, Mr Chan visited a company manufacturing artificial intelligence and Internet of Things products.

He then headed to Huizhou's West Lake to gain a better understanding of the local authority's effort in protecting the natural environment through the use of advanced technology.

Mr Chan said Hong Kong and Huizhou have long held close ties, adding he hopes both cities can enhance collaboration in various industries in the future to seize opportunities brought about by the development of the bay area.

He said the bay area houses many leading innovation and technology enterprises while Hong Kong boasts world-class financial services and scientific research capabilities.

Hong Kong can complement other cities in the bay area in building an international innovation & technology hub that draws talent, research and development institutes and enterprises, he added.

Mr Chan returned to Hong Kong after attending a dinner with Huizhou Mayor Liu Ji.