Law Chi-kwong visits Sai Kung

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong (back row, second left) watches seniors learn to make mooncakes for the Mid-Autumn Festival during a visit to a training centre for the elderly under the Haven of Hope Christian Service.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong today toured facilities for the elderly and people with disabilities in Sai Kung.

Dr Law visited the Haven of Hope Tsui Lam Day Training Centre for the Elderly in Tseung Kwan O where he got an update on the operations of the Pilot Scheme on Community Care Service Voucher for the Elderly.

The centre under the Haven of Hope Christian Service offers sensory training for elderly users to help slow down their cognitive deterioration.

Apart from nursing care and rehabilitation services for the elderly, the centre also provides counselling and emotional support for their carers and family members to relieve their pressure in taking care of elderly people.

The Government will provide an additional 1,000 service vouchers under the Second Phase of the Scheme to a total of 6,000 next month to enhance support for elderly people with moderate or severe impairment.

Dr Law also visited the Direction Association for the Handicapped in Tiu Keng Leng, which has been providing outreach social worker visits, wheelchair repair and rehabilitative equipment lending services to physically handicapped people and their family members.

He paid tribute to the association for setting up social enterprises to create employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

He said he was particularly impressed by its training programme launched with government funding, to train able-bodied corporate employees to overcome adversities in the workplace through the sharing of its members’ inspiring stories.

Dr Law said the Government has strengthened post-placement follow-up services and increased subsidies for employers to promote the employment of people with disabilities, and he appealed to enterprises to hire them.

He wrapped up his visit by meeting District Councillors to discuss labour and welfare issues.