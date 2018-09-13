XRL stamps to go on sale

Hongkong Post will release a set of special stamps featuring the Hong Kong Section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link on September 17 to mark the commissioning of the rail link.

The four stamps visually link the region together by showing the vivid colours and smooth lines of the XRL trains and by featuring Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Hong Kong.

Speaking to the media today, Hongkong Post Senior Manager (Philatelic Marketing) Nelvin Lee said different motifs have been used to represent cultural characteristics and landmarks of the region.

“The central part of the train shows linked hands to signify the close relationship between Hong Kong and the Mainland,” Mr Lee said.

The stamps and associated philatelic products have been on display at the General Post Office, and the Tsim Sha Tsui, Tsuen Wan, Sha Tin Central and Tuen Mun Central post offices since September 3.