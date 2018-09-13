KS Wong attends climate meeting

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong (centre) introduces Hong Kong’s work in combatting climate change at the Cities4Climate conference in San Francisco.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong attended the Cities4Climate conference, an affiliate event of the Global Climate Action Summit, in San Francisco.

At the “In Conversation: Where Equity Meets Sustainability” session, Mr Wong introduced Hong Kong’s work in combatting climate change, including the challenges faced in the city’s compact environment and the opportunities arising from it.

Before the conference, Mr Wong participated in the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group’s Steering Committee meeting where he updated mayors and officials of other cities on the latest developments of climate actions in Hong Kong.

Mr Wong also explained Hong Kong’s work in combatting climate change and promoting green buildings to the media.

Afterwards, he attended two receptions hosted by the Global Climate Action Summit Chinese delegation and Bloomberg Philanthropies.