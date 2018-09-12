Typhoon contingency meeting held

The Government convened an inter-departmental meeting today to review the preparedness and contingency plan for Super Typhoon Mangkhut.

According to the present forecast by the Hong Kong Observatory, the typhoon is expected to bring adverse weather to Hong Kong on Sunday.

Secretary for Security John Lee chaired the meeting to strengthen co-ordination and communication among departments under the Emergency Response System.

Representatives from relevant bureaus and departments reported their preparatory work and contingency plans, particularly on measures to prevent and handle flooding, backflow of seawater and emergency plans for high-risk locations.

The Government will convene another inter-departmental meeting on Friday to evaluate the latest situation.