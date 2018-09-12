CS visits Sha Tin

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung today visited Sha Tin to learn more about the history preservation of the old Ma On Shan mine and the new community facility in the district.

He first visited the ELCHK Grace Youth Camp in Ma On Shan managed by the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Hong Kong.

The site was originally a church structure within the old Ma On Shan mine village where the church provided services to miners and their relatives in the 1950s and 1960s.

After the mine was shut down, the church and adjacent buildings were turned into the existing camp site.

In 2016, the compound was classified as a Grade 3 historic building by the Antiquities Advisory Board.

Mr Cheung said the Government attaches great importance to promoting heritage conservation and injecting new life into historic buildings through revitalisation work.

He then inspected the Tai Wai futsal pitch which is part of the district’s Signature Project Scheme, with a size in compliance with the latest standard of the Federation Internationale de Football Association for futsal matches.

Before concluding his visit, Mr Cheung met District Councillors to listen to their views on development and community matters.