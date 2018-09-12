Delta air traffic meeting held

Director-General of Civil Aviation Simon Li attended the Pearl River Delta Region Air Traffic Management Planning & Implementation Tripartite Working Group high-level meeting in Harbin today.

He was joined by Director-General of the Air Traffic Management Bureau of the Civil Aviation Administration of China, Che Jinjun, and President of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Macao Special Administrative Region, Chan Weng-hong.

They were briefed on the work progress of technical groups under the Tripartite Working Group and discussed measures to optimise airspace management and enhance the efficiency of regional air traffic flow.

They agreed progress has been made in a number of areas since the last meeting in November.

A fast-time simulation modeling sub-group was set up at the end of last year to initiate modelling and simulation of the airspace and air traffic in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The working group will formulate enhancement measures based on the results of the assessment and analysis work due for completion next year.

Flight delays along the Chinese eastern coast have been notably reduced since the Route M503 came into full operation early this year, an additional route beyond the original one.

The on-time performance of flights from Hong Kong to Shanghai Pudong International Airport jumped from about 47% in the second quarter of 2017 to about 68% in the second quarter this year.

In addition, a direct co-ordination mechanism on air traffic flow management has been established for flights from Hong Kong and Macau to or through the Mainland.

Mr Li said the working group will progressively achieve the ultimate target runway capacity of 102 air traffic movements per hour under the Three-runway System operation at Hong Kong International Airport.

He added the working group will continue to promote the healthy development of the air transport industry in the Mainland, Hong Kong and Macau, achieving greater synergy in the bay area’s airspace and creating an airport economic belt with international influence.