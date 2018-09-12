KS Wong visits San Francisco

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong visits the John A Legnitto Environmental Learning Center in San Francisco.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong continued his visit to San Francisco by touring the carbon and waste reduction efforts of enterprises.

Mr Wong's first stop was the John A Legnitto Environmental Learning Center opened by American resource recovery company Recology to view its material recovery and sorting facilities and learn more about its waste reduction and clean recycling work.

He also visited the Artist in Residence Program, a studio space at Recology's transfer station, where artworks by local artists using salvaged materials are displayed.

Mr Wong then met experts of a global leading information technology enterprise and was briefed on their efforts in promoting deeper decarbonisation and a circular economy.

The environment chief also visited the Google San Francisco Office to understand its sustainability measures and green energy policies.

In the evening, Mr Wong dined with the Directors of the Hong Kong Association of Northern California.