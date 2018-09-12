Collectible stamps to be issued

Hongkong Post will issue special stamps to feature the city’s natural grandeur and cultural vitality next year.

In January, a gold and silver stamp sheetlet co-starring the dog and pig will be issued to usher in the Year of the Pig.

Silver foil will be used for the dog stamp, while the pig stamp will have a 22K gold plate finish.

Another collectible stamp series is themed on the Underwater World of Hong Kong, in which souvenir sheets will feature fish-shaped perforations to match its overall fish silhouette.

The issue also includes mini-stamp sheets, the first of their kind, and promotes awareness of marine conservation.

There are also stamps printed with soil from the MacLehose Trail, to be issued in October, which take people through the trail’s 10 scenic sections.

The final highlight of the year are stamps based on the Old Master Q comic series, which is highly popular in Chinese communities around the world.

For the first time, people will be able to put together a lineup of the comic’s characters on the back of the stamp sheets.

The series will be issued in December of next year.

Other collectible stamps will feature the Government Flying Service, the Xiqu Centre at the West Kowloon Cultural District, the Police Force, and the 70th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China.

Advanced orders for the stamps can be placed through Hongkong Post starting today.

