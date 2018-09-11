1.3k teachers commended

Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung today commended more than 1,300 teachers at the "Salute to Teachers 2018 - Teachers' Day & Commendation Certificate Presentation Ceremony".

Speaking at the ceremony, Mrs Lam expressed her respect to teachers and thanked them for their dedication to the teaching profession.

The commendation scheme is organised by the Committee on Respect Our Teachers Campaign to foster a culture of respect for teachers.

Kindergartens, primary, secondary and special schools may each nominate two teachers who have shown commitment and excellence in teaching.

The scheme is in its 23rd year, with more than 28,000 teachers commended to date.