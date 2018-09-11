Dengue fever under control

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan today said Dengue fever is under control.

Prof Chan was speaking to the media after inspecting mosquito prevention and control work being carried out in Sha Tin.

She said there were less confirmed local Dengue cases in recent weeks and no new confirmed cases in the past week.

“On one hand, we felt the situation is more or less under control but on the other hand, I think the public should continue to be very vigilant about their own mosquito prevention work. The Food & Environmental Hygiene Department continues to do our mosquito control work.

“We felt that the most important work in controlling Dengue fever is mosquito control.”

Regarding Lion Rock Park, which has been closed since August 17, Prof Chan said the department is assessing the situation on whether there are any new cases and the effectiveness of the mosquito control work.