Latest ovitrap index to be released

The Food & Environmental Hygiene Department will release results of the Area Ovitrap Index for the Aedes albopictus mosquito in two more stages starting in September.

People can access the department’s website for the latest results from September 12, in a move to keep the public updated on the latest mosquito infestation situation.

Noting Aedes albopictus is the main vector for Dengue fever virus transmission, the department said the indices show the extensiveness of the distribution of Aedine mosquitoes in various areas, which is useful in alerting people to take anti-mosquito and personal protective measures.

The department will continue to announce the monthly Area Ovitrap Index of various areas in Hong Kong to give the public an overview of the infestation level of mosquitoes.

It will also notify relevant government departments of the indices so that targeted mosquito prevention and control work can be promptly carried out.