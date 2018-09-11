University research reviewed

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung has thanked the Task Force on Review of Research Policy & Funding for its significant contribution to the sustainable development of research work in the higher education sector.

The task force submitted its Review Report on Research Policy & Funding to the Government today.

At the invitation of the Chief Executive as announced in her Policy Address last October, the task force was immediately set up under the University Grants Committee.

Mr Yeung thanked task force Chairman Prof Tsui Lap-chee and its members for their hard work and contribution.

“In less than a year since its inception last October, the task force has done considerable work to look into and discuss, in great depth, various issues of concern in the research work of the higher education sector.

"The task force has laid an even more solid foundation for research work of the higher education sector to enhance the research standard, which helps enhance Hong Kong's competitiveness in the long run by promoting the vibrant development of industries and innovation in technology,” Mr Yeung noted.

The education chief said he was pleased to learn the task force had consulted different stakeholders about its recommendations and had taken into account all the views and feedback received.

The Government will study the report in detail and take follow-up action and implement the related policies, he added.

Click here for the report.