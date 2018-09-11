KS Wong starts California visit

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong visits the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong has begun his visit to San Francisco at the California Academy of Sciences to meet Hong Kong students studying in the city.

Mr Wong met the institution's senior management, toured its natural history museum and exchanged views on environmental conservation and sustainability issues.

He also viewed the academy's green building features and was briefed on its operations.

Substantially rebuilt in 2008 and regarded as one of the greenest buildings in the world, the academy was awarded the US Green Building Council's Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED) platinum rating and subsequently the LEED platinum rating in the Existing Buildings: Operations & Maintenance category.

Mr Wong then paid a courtesy call on Chinese Consul General Wang Donghua.

In the evening, the environment chief dined with Hong Kong university students there to learn more about their daily life.

He encouraged them to consider returning to Hong Kong after graduation to contribute to the city's sustainable development.