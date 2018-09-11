XRL ticketing generally smooth: CE

The first day of ticket sales for the Hong Kong section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link have been generally smooth, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said today.

Speaking ahead of the Executive Council meeting, Mrs Lam said she understood the problems some people encountered when buying tickets and acknowledged there was room for improvement.

She urged the public to be understanding, adding that the Mass Transit Railway Corporation will keep improving the ticketing services.

Mrs Lam noted the MTR Corporation announced about 6,500 tickets were sold on the first day, of which more than half were sold at the West Kowloon Station, while the remainder were bought online or by phone.

The Chief Executive also said there has been a positive response to purchasing tickets in Hong Kong and on the Mainland.

She added that in view of the comparatively ample stock of tickets, the Government will urge the MTR Corporation to improve ticketing arrangements for travel agencies organising high speed rail tours.

On operational issues including data protection when using the Wi-Fi service at the West Kowloon terminus, Mrs Lam said the Transport & Housing Bureau and the MTR Corporation would address those concerns.

“The most important thing in the lead-up to the commissioning of the high-speed rail is for us to be even more transparent, even more speedy in responding to any queries that members of the public have.”