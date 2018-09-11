CE to tackle housing issues

The Policy Address, which will be delivered in four weeks' time will deal with the city's housing issues, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said today.

Speaking to reporters before attending the Executive Council meeting this morning, Mrs Lam noted the number one issue that is of major concern to Hong Kong people is housing, which must be tackled.

“In this Policy Address, there is no question of not addressing the issue of housing which means that I need to be able to say something about land supply.

“Because without land supply, there is no way that I could build more flats whether for sale or for rental to meet the needs of the people.”

Mrs Lam added that the Government is now waiting for land supply to fulfil the promises made in the new housing policy measures announced on June 29.