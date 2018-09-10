Campaign promotes Sham Shui Po

Visitors can enjoy a variety of local food in the district. This shop, which sells soy products, has been in business for almost 60 years.

Shops where traditional handicrafts are made can still be found in Sham Shui Po.

The Tourism Board has picked 65 points of interest in Sham Shui Po for visitors to explore, including the YHA Mei Ho House Youth Hostel, which was formerly part of a public housing estate.

The Tourism Board today launched a campaign to promote Sham Shui Po, a local treasure trove where people can find anything from traditional delicacies to craft supplies and historical buildings.

In Sham Shui Po people can find entire streets lined with shops selling specialty items and stores where traditional handicrafts are still being made.

Eateries there can also satisfy any gastronomical craving with traditional bites such as sweet pudding moulded by the shape of a bowl, black sesame cake, tofu pudding, deep-fried tofu and preserved egg pastry.

There are many landmark buildings in the district as well, including the former North Kowloon Magistracy which has been revitalised to become the Savannah College of Art & Design and the Jockey Club Creative Arts Centre which used to be the former Shek Kip Mei Factory Estate.

There is also the Youth Hostel which was formerly the resettlement block Mei Ho House and the Sham Shui Po Police Station, a grade two historic building completed nearly a century ago.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau and Hong Kong Tourism Board Chairman Peter Lam officiated at the campaign’s launch ceremony today.

Mr Yau hopes the campaign can help the district’s development and promote it as a new international attraction.

The Tourism Board has recommended a number of walking routes to introduce the district’s history, creative trends, and culinary hotspots.

Themed decorations containing QR codes linking visitors to the Tourism Board’s website for more information have also been installed in Sham Shui Po.

