Bright moon expected for mid-autumn

This year’s Mid-Autumn Festival will fall on September 24 and the full moon will occur the next morning, the Hong Kong Observatory has announced.

Moonrise will be at 6.02pm on the festival day, with moonset at 6.06am the next morning. The moon will be at its highest at 0.03am on September 25.

The full moon will appear at 10.52am on September 25.

Weather permitting, a bright round moon will be observable during the festival period.

Click here to check the weather forecast.