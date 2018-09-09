Priority to local workers assured

It is the Government's policy to safeguard jobs for local workers, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said today.

Speaking to the media, he said while importing labour in certain industries may be necessary, the Government gives employment priority to local workers.

He said Hong Kong is facing challenges brought about by an ageing population and shrinking labour force, and must explore ways to replenish manpower supply.

Noting that the Government is committed to advancing the development of innovation and technology in the city, Mr Cheung said a series of talent schemes have been introduced.

These include the Technology Talent Admission Scheme, the Postdoctoral Hub Programme and the Reindustrialisation & Technology Training Programme.

Mr Cheung said the Government needs to tackle a labour shortage in some industries, but safeguarding the employment of local workers always tops its agenda.