8 students win science medals

Hong Kong students win three gold and five silver medals at the 3rd International Olympiad of Metropolises in Moscow.

Eight Hong Kong students have achieved outstanding results in the 3rd International Olympiad of Metropolises held in Moscow.

The Hong Kong team won three gold and five silver medals, as well as a gold award in the team competition.

Spanning physics, mathematics, chemistry and informatics, the contest was held from September 2 to 7, with about 260 students from 33 cities of 26 countries participating in the event.

Gaurav Arya from King George V School and Chau Chun-wang from St Margaret's Co-educational English Secondary & Primary School each clinched gold in physics.

Cheng Yan-yau from Discovery College and Alvin Tse from Yew Chung International School won a gold medal and a silver medal in mathematics.

In chemistry, Wong Chi-fung and Prudence Mok from La Salle College each nabbed a silver medal.

Wai Ka-hei from Pui Ching Middle School and Choi Chun-ming from Sing Yin Secondary School also each won a silver medal in informatics.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung congratulated the Hong Kong team today on their excellent achievements in the competition.

He said the Education Bureau has been striving to promote STEM education to unlock and nurture young talent in science and technology.

"The impressive achievements of the Hong Kong team in the competition demonstrated the great potential of Hong Kong students in the relevant fields," he said.

The bureau will continue to support STEM-related learning activities, and strengthen the nurturing of talented students to develop their potential, he added.