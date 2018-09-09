Gov’t promotes children’s rights

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung

As I said earlier, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government values greatly every child's rights and attaches great importance to the well-being of our children. We firmly believe that every child has a right to protection against harm and abuse. Therefore, children's happy and healthy growth and optimal development rank very highly on the current-term Government's policy agenda.

I missed one point earlier when I introduced myself, I also chair the Commission on Poverty, because I see Sze Lai-shan sitting there at the back. I look after a series of issues including tackling poverty, young people and also women. They come under my umbrella because I used to be in the Labour & Welfare Bureau. So I look after a full spectrum of government high-level commissions and that's why we are moving the whole things forward now.

Children of course form an important component in the whole equation. We really mean business when it comes to protecting the interest and well-being of children. That's why we set up this Commission on Children in June this year and had a very useful first meeting. We need to follow-up on the structure again because there are some views on the working group. One more action to be taken, achievable measures in a short time, short, medium or long-term, so we are now trying to prioritise. When we come back to the second meeting we have the full strategy layout on the way forward.

The commission comprises, of course, other relevant policy secretaries. If they can't come, they delegate their second in command, the deputy, not the junior officers. I want decisions to be taken. I want this to be action-oriented. We need decision making and to really get things done, not just talk, talk, talk. And we want action, action, action. Now we cover a right spectrum of subjects and also of course representatives have to be represented as well. We've got education, healthcare, academia, child concern groups and of course, legal, loyal, arts and sports, community service, public relations, parents, of course, we can't miss parents, and also non-Chinese speaking ethnic minorities and young people.

So you can see a full spectrum of people. It's not a sort of PR image thing, it's new, get-down-to-business, get things done. This first Commission on Children is designed as on-going, not a pilot basis. Action-oriented as I said, responsive and also sufficiently high-level to provide an overall steer, set policy direction, strategies and priorities on children's issues, and more importantly to translate them into achievable government policy measures and for implementation by different government bureaus and departments. One of our major focuses now is to work closely with all the relevant stakeholders, the NGOs, academia and so on, to explore how best to protect our young children and tackle any form of child abuse and violence. We are very concerned about child abuse and violence, in particular.

Apart from the establishment of this Commission on Children, we have also put in place various measures to safeguard the best interests of children in Hong Kong. Just give an example, in terms of legal protection, we have legislation to protect children from abuse. A good example is the Domestic & Cohabitation Relationships Violence Ordinance (Cap.189). The law provides that children affected by domestic abuse may apply for an injunction in their own right by their "next friends" against molestation by their parents or other specified relatives, and these children are protected regardless of whether they are residing with the abusers. You can tell how precise we are in terms of protecting children. You can resort to the "next friends" to protect them.

We have also published the Procedural Guide for Handling Child Abuse Cases (Revised 2015) for reference by engaging different professionals. When we say professionals, they are multi-disciplinary, cross-sectorial. We can't operate in silos now. Various disciplines, various specialists are involved. When it comes to children, social services, health services, doctors, nurses, social workers, psychologists; as well as education services, teachers, professionals, principals, law enforcement, the Police, social welfare officers. When they encounter suspected cases of child abuse, a multi-disciplinary team has to be mobilised. It can't be left alone to the Social Welfare Department, the Police have to come in, other professionals, such as health and medical practitioners, psychologists, educationists, and so on.

Despite the safeguards in place, we are also mindful that there is room for improvement. We mustn't be complacent. The road ahead is still pretty taxing. We have to continue to improve. We will continue to listen to the views of the public and introduce effective measures to enhance our child protection mechanism.

We all know children are our future pillars, our hope. Particularly in Hong Kong, as I always say that, we can't leave any child behind, anyone counts. The reason is very simple, if you look at Hong Kong's demographic structure, we've got a population of 7.4 million now. If you take away 380,000 foreign domestic helpers and professionals working in Hong Kong, investors living in Hong Kong, as they come and go. Some make Hong Kong their home of course, but some leave Hong Kong after a certain period, they go back to their country. We left with only 6.9 million local populations here. The fertility rate is among the lowest in the world. For a child-bearing woman, the average fertility rate is less than 1.2% whereas the normal replacement rate in the world is 2.1%, so we've got a deficit of 0.9% there. Add to the problem, our population is ageing rapidly. At the moment, we've got 1.21 million Hong Kong people aged 65 or above, we call them senior citizens. But every year we got 60,000 of the population leading to that cohort, which means that in 20 years' time, our senior citizens will double from 1.21 million to 2.42 million, which represents that around 31% of the population will become so-called senior citizens in Hong Kong.

You can imagine the challenge will be huge. That's why every child is our future, replacement for the labour force, and also propel Hong Kong forward with upward mobility.

Every single child counts. We must protect them, nurture them, give them meaningful development and enrich their potential to the full. That's why, in the process, protecting them of course is important, enabling them, educating them, empowering them are also very important. Not just protecting them from harms, abuse, we also have to nurture them, make sure they got upward mobility, contributed to the community, contributed to the world. So we are talking about a multi-faceted challenge here when it comes to children's business. That's why the Government cannot do it alone, we must count on the support of the entire community.

Effective child protection is always premised on close collaboration, mutual trust and care and as I said a multi-disciplinary approach is called for. We need the support and wise counsel from all quarters of the community, including of course all of you here today. We have to pick your brain, and also through the expertise, the experience as we try the way forward to promoting the welfare of our children.

I will conclude with these closing remarks, I don't want this to be longwinded, but just want to repeat a few points. We attached great importance to enhancing the well-being, protecting the basic rights, the best interest are the key words, if you search on Google, best interest underpins the entire philosophy of child protection, negative, positive, in terms of prevention, promotion, nurturing, all in the best interests of the kids, of the children.

